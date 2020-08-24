CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 483,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 870,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,181,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% in the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 106,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in CVR Energy by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

