CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on CTMX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 190,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,986 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 248.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,786 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 74.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 180,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 363,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.60. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 73.51% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

