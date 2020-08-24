DAD Trading Down 8.6% This Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. DAD has a market capitalization of $34.92 million and approximately $946,581.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAD has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One DAD token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.38 or 0.05513115 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.