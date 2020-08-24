DAO.Casino (BET) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004888 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,581.90 or 0.98310402 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.