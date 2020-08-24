Dash (DASH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $198.76 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Dash has a total market cap of $879.47 million and $198.76 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $90.97 or 0.00779027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BTC Trade UA, Exmo and Cryptomate. During the last week, Dash has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011749 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00039188 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00649627 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,667,639 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, C-CEX, ABCC, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Altcoin Trader, Graviex, Kuna, Coinhub, CoinExchange, Huobi, TradeOgre, Upbit, Braziliex, Bittrex, Poloniex, B2BX, Coinbe, SouthXchange, Binance, Cryptomate, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, WazirX, Bitinka, YoBit, LBank, COSS, xBTCe, OpenLedger DEX, Tux Exchange, Kraken, Bitsane, BitBay, Instant Bitex, BX Thailand, Bibox, Bithumb, ACX, HitBTC, Bitfinex, CryptoBridge, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Exrates, Liquid, Coinroom, Trade Satoshi, Tidex, Bittylicious, Negocie Coins, WEX, Mercatox, Coinrail, C2CX, CoinEx, Ovis, ZB.COM, LocalTrade, OKEx, Bleutrade, Coindeal, Liqui, Bitbns, Iquant, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, Bisq, Livecoin, HBUS, BiteBTC, Coinsquare, BTC Trade UA, Indodax, BitFlip, C-Patex, CEX.IO, Stocks.Exchange and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

