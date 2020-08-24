DaTa eXchange Trading Up 41% This Week (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039828 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $639.01 or 0.05468815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.