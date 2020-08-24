Datamine 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $650,015.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Datamine has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $650,015.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00002577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 65.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00086221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00276146 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039398 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001723 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,312,203 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.