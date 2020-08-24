Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Up 7.3%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.50. 4,813,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,521,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

The stock has a market cap of $641.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,032 shares of company stock valued at $999,462. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 168,955 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 1,817,225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 48.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

