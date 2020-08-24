Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,150,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 22,790,000 shares. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

DLPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

DLPH stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,965. Delphi Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.64.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. Research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

