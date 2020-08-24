Desire Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Desire has a total market cap of $15,574.26 and approximately $7,159.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Desire has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Desire coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Desire

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

