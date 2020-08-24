Dether 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,975.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Dether has a market cap of $2.02 million and $12,975.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dether has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039804 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.69 or 0.05495098 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex.

