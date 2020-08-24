Deutsche eMark Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $75,852.46 and approximately $780.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, C-Patex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

