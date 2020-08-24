DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Hits $0.91

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $26.26 million and approximately $176,753.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00007807 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeviantCoin alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 28,893,385 coins and its circulating supply is 28,893,384 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeviantCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeviantCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.