Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 258.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.9% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.20. The stock had a trading volume of 649,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,113. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Cfra lowered their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

