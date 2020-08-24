Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 1,121,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,605,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

The stock has a market cap of $623.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $890.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.84 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. Analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

