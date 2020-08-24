DigitalNote (XDN) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $46,568.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00779724 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003493 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 372.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000656 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,075,646,105 coins and its circulating supply is 4,860,928,363 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars.

