Dimension Chain Market Cap Hits $14.60 Million (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $14.60 million and $933,831.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. Over the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030263 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io . The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

