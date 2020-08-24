Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading 7% Higher

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.00. 1,132,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,415,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

DHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $889.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

