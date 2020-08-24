Dock Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.77 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Dock has a total market capitalization of $14.77 million and $1.81 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dock has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Fatbtc, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00127779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.39 or 0.01673870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00188866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00161553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Dock

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,665,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, Fatbtc and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

