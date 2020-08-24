Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, BCEX, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $432.93 million and $41.03 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00527346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003296 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 125,965,969,048 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, BitFlip, BtcTrade.im, CoinFalcon, C-Patex, BiteBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, BX Thailand, Bitsane, Ovis, QBTC, BCEX, Koineks, Bits Blockchain, Bittylicious, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Coinbe, Sistemkoin, Tidex, Tripe Dice Exchange, Fatbtc, Indodax, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Bleutrade, ZB.COM, Coindeal, YoBit, FreiExchange, CoinEx, Exmo, Exrates, Robinhood, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Kraken, Crex24, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptohub, CoinEgg, Mercatox, C-CEX, Novaexchange, Gate.io, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, Coinsquare and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

