Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE:UFS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 558,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 183.38 and a beta of 1.69. Domtar has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Domtar will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Domtar by 153.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Domtar by 179.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Domtar by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 143.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Domtar by 26.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

