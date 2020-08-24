DopeCoin (DOPE) Market Cap Reaches $298,677.65

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $298,677.65 and approximately $5,280.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00519262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003290 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.