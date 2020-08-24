DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 19.9% in July

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 182.1% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 726.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. 350,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,378. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

