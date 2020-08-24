DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 7%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares were up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 2,584,819 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,843,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOYU shares. 86 Research lowered shares of DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. DouYu International had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

