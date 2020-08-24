DREP Hits Market Capitalization of $9.79 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. DREP has a market cap of $9.79 million and $585,381.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DREP token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00130217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.36 or 0.01679957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00189906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00160638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,449,682,632 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.