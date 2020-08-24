Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.0711 on Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $715,714.81 and approximately $9,809.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,688.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.53 or 0.03366927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.66 or 0.02478258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00525840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00782245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00702483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00058216 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,067,677 coins and its circulating supply is 10,067,678 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.