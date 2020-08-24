Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Up 22.3% in July

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,520,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 13,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

DVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,583. The stock has a market cap of $710.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.12. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 386.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,379.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.