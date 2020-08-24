E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Trading Up 5.8%

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)’s share price was up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 265,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 382,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSP shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of E. W. Scripps from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 9.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 88.7% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 5.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

