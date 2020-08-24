eBoost (EBST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. eBoost has a market capitalization of $164,415.22 and approximately $21.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00521341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003293 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

