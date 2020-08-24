Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $60.17 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $60.17 million and $638,516.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, CoinBene, Cryptopia and Kucoin. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,185,031,717 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Kucoin, Cryptomate, CoinBene, Bitbns, Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

