Elysium (ELS) Price Tops $0.0001

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Elysium coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00524249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003290 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

