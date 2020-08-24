Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKO.B. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

