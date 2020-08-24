Energo Reaches Market Capitalization of $143,012.78 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Energo has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Energo token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Coinnest, CoinEgg and CoinBene. Energo has a total market capitalization of $143,012.78 and $437.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039831 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.72 or 0.05471739 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

