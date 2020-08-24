EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.13 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and approximately $1.81 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for $3.34 or 0.00028618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OTCBTC, DigiFinex and DOBI trade. Over the last week, EOS has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,022,151,068 coins and its circulating supply is 935,451,057 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, LBank, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Ovis, Cryptomate, Poloniex, COSS, Tidebit, Neraex, DragonEX, Coinbe, Coinone, OEX, Exrates, IDCM, Binance, QBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin, ABCC, Vebitcoin, IDAX, RightBTC, C2CX, Cobinhood, DOBI trade, Liqui, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, BtcTrade.im, Zebpay, Kraken, Coinrail, Huobi, YoBit, GOPAX, WazirX, Exmo, BCEX, EXX, OKEx, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Kuna, BitMart, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit, Coindeal, BigONE, CoinEx, Bilaxy, Tidex, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, Mercatox, Bibox, Rfinex, Koinex, Gate.io, BitFlip, CoinTiger, CPDAX, Bitfinex, Bitbns and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

