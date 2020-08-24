ERC20 (ERC20) Market Capitalization Tops $33.77 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 54.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $33.77 million and approximately $81,536.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039960 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $634.89 or 0.05453145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014428 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. ERC20’s official website is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.