Eryllium (ERY) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Eryllium has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Eryllium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Eryllium has a market cap of $1,133.00 and $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00779027 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011749 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00039188 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00649627 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Eryllium is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. The official message board for Eryllium is eryllium.net . The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com . Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Eryllium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eryllium using one of the exchanges listed above.

