EtherGem One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,336.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $80,928.02 and $15,336.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039831 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.72 or 0.05471739 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014433 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.