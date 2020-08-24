Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Short Interest Update

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
In other Evofem Biosciences news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 857,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,957,143.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. File purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 880,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,481. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 261.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76,835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,532,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). Analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.
