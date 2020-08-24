EVOS Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One EVOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, EVOS has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. EVOS has a market cap of $14,860.88 and $263.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EVOS alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00701991 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.01007100 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034104 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000678 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008010 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000670 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. The official website for EVOS is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EVOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.