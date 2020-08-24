Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 1,268,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,229,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XAN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exantas Capital from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $76.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 251.90, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Exantas Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Exantas Capital by 559.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN)

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

