Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.12

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitAsset, Binance, BiKi and KuCoin. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $91.05 million and $12.09 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039828 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.01 or 0.05468815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,761,678 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, WazirX, Korbit, Bitrabbit, MXC, HitBTC, Dcoin, BitAsset, Coinall, KuCoin, Bittrex, BiKi, Bitbns, BitMax, Coinsuper, Binance and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

