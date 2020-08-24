Fiduciary Trust International LLC Acquires 708 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 9.5% of Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $58,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,142,000 after purchasing an additional 92,885 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $814,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,774,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,732,000 after purchasing an additional 137,370 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,012,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock valued at $76,862,859. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $419.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,015. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.63. The company has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $432.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

