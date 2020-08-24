Fiduciary Trust International LLC Buys 813 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,085 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 367,667 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 116,583 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 238,313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 92,813 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,364,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,771. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.