Fiduciary Trust International LLC Buys New Shares in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $5,546,000. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $377.99. 590,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $402.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.