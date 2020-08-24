Fiduciary Trust International LLC Cuts Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC decreased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Solaredge Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust International LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Solaredge Technologies worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 153.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 98.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $977,568.90. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,564 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

SEDG stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.84. The company had a trading volume of 718,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,161. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.25. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $229.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

