Fiduciary Trust International LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.0% of Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 53,842.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,109,000 after acquiring an additional 541,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,970,000 after acquiring an additional 516,115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,693,000 after acquiring an additional 264,117 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after buying an additional 199,127 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $351.02. 1,681,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.63. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.