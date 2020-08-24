Fiduciary Trust International LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETV remained flat at $$14.56 on Monday. 191,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

