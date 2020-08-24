Fiduciary Trust International LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.5% of Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,495,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $364,197,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,553,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,852,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

