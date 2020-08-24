Fiduciary Trust International LLC Purchases 748 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 73,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,081,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.28. 70,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,046. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47.

