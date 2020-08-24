Fiduciary Trust International LLC Purchases 80,124 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,124 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust International LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $20,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,139,000 after buying an additional 385,915 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $53,960,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $21,615,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179,620 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.14. The company had a trading volume of 141,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,276. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.52. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $200.14.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

